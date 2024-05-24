Business Standard
Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 519.88 points or 0.75% at 70007.3 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 13.13%), Timken India Ltd (up 6.99%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.79%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.41%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.01%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.96%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 0.59%).
On the other hand, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.86%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.83%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.36 or 0.13% at 75514.4.
The Nifty 50 index was up 4.65 points or 0.02% at 22972.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.42% at 48292.47.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.28 points or 0.19% at 14758.93.
On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

