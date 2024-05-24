Business Standard
Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.060.07 -14 OPM %0-1200.00 --1983.33-557.14 - PBDT-0.63-0.33 -91 -3.40-3.38 -1 PBT-0.63-0.33 -91 -3.40-3.38 -1 NP-0.63-0.33 -91 -3.40-3.38 -1
First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

