Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 49.1 points or 1.77% at 2815.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 5.84%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.83%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.69%),Avantel Ltd (up 1.67%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.92%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.85%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.65%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.36%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 1.53%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.94%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.36 or 0.13% at 75514.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.65 points or 0.02% at 22972.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.42% at 48292.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.28 points or 0.19% at 14758.93.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

