Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 53.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 194.09 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 53.69% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 200.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales194.09200.60 -3 OPM %8.879.03 -PBDT17.8815.38 16 PBT4.806.29 -24 NP2.074.47 -54
