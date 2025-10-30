Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 393.20 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 393.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 402.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales393.20402.66 -2 OPM %4.603.72 -PBDT15.0713.73 10 PBT5.884.65 26 NP4.67-2.72 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 53.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 53.69% in the September 2025 quarter

TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA EIR for Baddi facility

RBI Deputy Governor says India's near-term growth outlook is promising

RBI Deputy Governor says India's near-term growth outlook is promising

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon