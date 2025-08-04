Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 6.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.93% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links declined 6.77% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.93% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.296.48 -3 OPM %80.7662.96 -PBDT3.623.85 -6 PBT3.383.84 -12 NP2.482.66 -7
