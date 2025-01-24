Business Standard

Sona BLW Q3 PAT gains 14% YoY to Rs 151 crore

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported a 13.93% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.19 crore on 11.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 867.91 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 208.70 crore in third quarter of FY25, up 23.46% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 234.2 crore, registering a growth of 3% from Rs 227.3 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 27% in Q3 FY25, compared to 29.3% reported in Q3 FY24, largely due to product mix.

During the quarter, revenue from Battery EV grew 48% YoY to Rs 329 crore in Q3 FY25 and contributed 39% of total revenue.

 

Additionally, electric vehicle (EV) programs contributed 76% to the company's net order book, which stood at Rs 23,200 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date for the same has been fixed as Monday, 5 February 2025.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, said, In Q3 FY25, we achieved our highest-ever quarterly net profit, BEV revenue, and BEV revenue share. We have made significant progress on all our key strategic priorities. Our BEV revenue grew by 48% year-over-year, now representing 39% of our overall revenues. We secured a new program to supply differential assemblies for one of our existing customers' innovative EV models in India.

Additionally, we received our second product order in the sensors and software vertical and successfully commercialized a new product, Zone Monitoring Sensors. We are also pleased to announce a major technological breakthrough in developing a 180-degree field of view using short-range radar sensors. Furthermore, we have increased our global market share in both differential gears and starter motors in 2024.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the USA, Mexico, and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 2.27% to Rs 530.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

