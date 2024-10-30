Capri Global sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 49% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Business Standard
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Capri Global Capital (CGCL) rallied 9.23% to Rs 201 after the NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 48.67% to Rs 96.98 crore on 34.98% increase in total income to Rs 752.81 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 128.27 crore, registering a growth of 49.12% as against Rs 86.02 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expense jumped 32.41% year on year to Rs 624.54 crore during the quarter. Finance costs was at Rs 310.50 crore (up 58.54% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 171.89 crore (up 18.29% YoY) during the period under review

 

CGCL is a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a presence primarily across two key verticals - MSME loans and home loans. Its focus on MSMEs, the growth drivers of the economy, cuts across restaurants, small manufacturing units, traders, private schools, and goes beyond.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

