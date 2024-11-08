Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.22 18 OPM %-161.549.09 -PBDT-0.420.02 PL PBT-0.420.02 PL NP-0.420.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 rev falls 3.4% to Rs 37,634 cr, operating profit tanks 14% YoY

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex treads water at 79,400; China unveils $839 bn local govt debt swap

Donald Trump, Trump

After Donald Trump's election win, many Americans research moving abroad

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon