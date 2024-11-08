Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.88 27 OPM %24.1125.00 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.260.21 24 NP0.190.16 19
