Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 22.71 croreNet profit of Captain Pipes declined 2.20% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.80% to Rs 4.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 76.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.7120.26 12 76.7576.35 1 OPM %7.4010.17 -10.4810.06 - PBDT1.441.70 -15 6.856.55 5 PBT1.211.43 -15 5.945.50 8 NP0.890.91 -2 4.413.98 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content