Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Caratlane Trading Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 7.80% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 1020.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 731.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.85% to Rs 110.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 3983.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2882.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1020.72731.58 40 3983.112882.11 38 OPM %7.308.99 -8.729.29 - PBDT54.9756.77 -3 282.47218.50 29 PBT34.0135.64 -5 195.63136.07 44 NP28.1926.15 8 110.70100.77 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shentracon Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Suncity Synthetics standalone net profit declines 97.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 2.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swadha Nature reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon