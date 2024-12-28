Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings upgrades long-term rating of Eureka Forbes to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings upgrades long-term rating of Eureka Forbes to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Eureka Forbes (EFL) said that CARE Ratings has upgraded the company's long-term bank facilities rating and issuer rating to 'CARE AA-' from 'CARE A+' with 'stable' outlook.

CARE Ratings stated that the revision in the rating assigned to long-term bank facilities and issuer rating of Eureka Forbes (EFL) factors in the significant and sustained improvement in scale of operations and profitability in the last two years led by cost rationalisation and productivity improvement initiatives taken by its management.

The industry outlook for water purifier and vacuum cleaner segments continues to be robust with increasing urbanisation, income levels, higher participation of female labour in workforce, and rising emphasis on health and hygiene among others.

 

EFL is the market leader in water purifier and vacuum cleaner segments with a market share of over 40% and 60% respectively and has been gaining market share over the last two years (per the management articulation).

Driven by strong industry outlook EFL is expected to sustain the growth momentum in scale and profitability with minimal reliance on external debt.

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 live streaming

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 3: Rain delays proceedings at the MCG; IND 326/7

Manmohan Singh

LIVE news: Former PM Manmohan Singh to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat today

US, China, US China trade war

US plans more action against China over telecom hack and cyber threats

Nigeria flag, Nigeria

Airstrike on insurgents mistakenly killed 10 civilians: Nigerian military

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen airport as jet was landing: UN official

The rating continues to derive strength from established brand presence and leadership position in water purifiers and vacuum cleaners market in India with its well-established nationwide distribution network, optimal utilisation of existing installed capacity, experienced board members and management team, and strong liquidity position.

However, rating strengths are tempered by susceptibility to raw material price volatility and presence in highly competitive market with changing market dynamics and customer preferences.

Eureka Forbes is engaged in the health and hygiene segment with product profile comprising water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and home security systems.

The scrip had declined 1.59% to end at Rs 578.85 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Cigniti Technologies approves scheme of amalgamation with Coforge

Board of Cigniti Technologies approves scheme of amalgamation with Coforge

Rites announces voluntary liquidation of Indian Railway Station Development Corporation

Rites announces voluntary liquidation of Indian Railway Station Development Corporation

Nava fixes record date for stock split

Nava fixes record date for stock split

Zydus Lifesciences and Sterling Biotech mutually agree to extend completion of business transfer

Zydus Lifesciences and Sterling Biotech mutually agree to extend completion of business transfer

Adani Enterprises dilutes stake held in Jhar Mineral Resources

Adani Enterprises dilutes stake held in Jhar Mineral Resources

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon