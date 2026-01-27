Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Carnation Industries reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 49.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 49.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 95.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 95.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Umiya Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 37.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

Sensex spurts 122 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX zooms 7.78%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance