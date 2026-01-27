Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 49.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.52% to Rs 86.18 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 49.82% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 86.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.1876.599.5812.319.5714.176.0111.234.308.57

