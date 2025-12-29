Bandhan Bank receives RBI nod for reappointment of Executive Director

Bandhan Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Ratan Kumar Kesh as Executive Director of the bank for a further period of three years, effective from 31 March 2026.The bank said the reappointment of Kesh as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, and as Key Managerial Personnel, will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. He will be liable to retire by rotation.
The bank clarified that Kesh is not related to any of the other directors of the bank. It also stated that he has not been debarred or disqualified from holding the office of director by any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other regulatory authority.
Bandhan Bank is a private sector bank. Its distribution network spans nearly 6,350 outlets. It added 9 lakh customers during the quarter, and current customers stand at over 3.23 crore customers. The bank currently has over 73,500 employees.
The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The scrip rose 0.93% to Rs 146.05 on the BSE.
