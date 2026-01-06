Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CarTrade launches Super Series platform combining strength of OXL India and Carwale

CarTrade launches Super Series platform combining strength of OXL India and Carwale

Image

Jan 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

To cater to used-car ecosystem

CarTrade Tech announced the launch of SUPER SERIES, a first-of-its-kind integrated solution for used car dealer partners that bring together the combined power of OLX India and CarWale on a single platform.

The Super Series is built to help dealers accelerate sales, improve sourcing efficiency, and strengthen digital presence through a powerful mix of platform benefits, business tools, and recognition.

CarTrade Tech today powers one of India's largest and most trusted automotive marketplaces, serving 85 million+ unique visitors every month, partnering with over 12,000 used car dealers. This combination brings together the 2 crores buyers and sellers for Used cars in India.

 

SUPER SERIES leverages this scale to offer Consumers and Dealers:

Presence on India's two largest and most trusted auto classifieds platforms Access to diverse, high-intent buyers and sellers for cars

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jan 06 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

