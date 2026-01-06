Firstsource Solutions recognized as Leader in banking operations

By Everest Group and NelsonHall
Firstsource Solutions has earned dual analyst recognitions for its Banking Operations capabilities - named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Banking Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 and a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT 2025 evaluation for GenAI & Process Automation in Banking across both Operations Services and Process Automation Services.
Vivek Sharma, Head - BFS, CMT & Emerging Geos, Firstsource, shared, Being recognized by Everest Group and NelsonHall validates the direction we're taking in banking operations - moving from labor-centric models to AI-native, outcome-driven operations. This acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to scale pragmatic Gen AI and automation across banking workflows and partnering with clients to deliver measurable impact with speed and confidence.
Our UnBPO and BPaaS approaches, combined with agentic AI and domain-led platforms, are helping banks move from pilots to enterprise production - accelerating decisions, strengthening compliance, lowering cost-to-serve and improving customer outcomes across lending, payments and servicing.
