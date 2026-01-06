Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lenskart Solutions announces incorporation of stepdown subsidiary - Stellio Ventures UK

Lenskart Solutions announces incorporation of stepdown subsidiary - Stellio Ventures UK

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Stellio Ventures, S.L. (Stellio), a subsidiary of the Lenskart Solutions, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Stellio Ventures UK (Stellio UK) in England and Wales, UK and accordingly, it has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company effective 05 January 2026.

Stellio UK is incorporated with the objective for sale of eyewear products and related accessories under the 'Meller' brand in the United Kingdom.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Bank receives regulatory approval for acquisition of ICICI PFM

ICICI Bank receives regulatory approval for acquisition of ICICI PFM

Fino Payments Bank implement new core banking system 'Finacle'

Fino Payments Bank implement new core banking system 'Finacle'

EUR/USD lingers around two-week low as dollar firms on safe haven demand

EUR/USD lingers around two-week low as dollar firms on safe haven demand

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

RBI Supervisory Data Quality Index for commercial banks shows modest improvement

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Paisalo Digital successfully raises Rs 188.5 cr in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedUS Immigration CurbsICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon