CarTrade Tech jumps after unveiling multi-agent AI ecosystem

CarTrade Tech surged 5.44% to Rs 2043.20 after the company announced the rollout of its multi-agent AI ecosystem, a technology-led initiative aimed at enhancing customer experience and accelerating margin expansion across its platforms.

The company said it will deploy a fleet of specialised AI agents across its core brands, including CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India, and Shriram Automall India. These AI agents will manage end-to-end digital interactions such as vehicle discovery, pricing recommendations, trade-ins, loan approvals, listing assistance, buyer-seller matchmaking, bidding and transaction support.

On its consumer platforms CarWale and BikeWale, the AI-powered "Sales Agent" will guide users through the full retail journey, from discovery to financing. On OLX India, multiple AI agents will assist in pricing, matching buyers and sellers, and improving hyperlocal discovery. At Shriram Automall, AI-led buying and bidding tools will streamline auctions and cross-geography transactions.

CarTrade Tech said each of CarWale, BikeWale and OLX India attracts over 150 million annual users, with nearly 95% of traffic generated organically, underscoring brand stickiness and network strength. The company plans to leverage over a decade of proprietary data to enhance transaction velocity and customer outcomes.

Financially, the company highlighted a three-year revenue CAGR of 32% and a profit after tax CAGR of 83%. Consolidated total income has reached an annualised run rate of around Rs 1,000 crore in Q3 FY26, while the balance sheet remains strong with over Rs 1,145 crore in cash and minimal capital expenditure needs.

The company said the AI-led transformation is designed to deepen engagement, improve conversion rates and unlock further operating leverage as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

CarTrade Tech reported a 4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.52 crore on a 2.8% rise in total income from operations to Rs 228.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 35.12%, and total income rose 18.36% in Q3 FY26.

CarTrade Tech is India's largest digital marketplace ecosystem, operating multiple platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, CarTrade, OLX India, Shriram Automall, CarTrade Exchange, and Adroit Auto. These platforms empower millions of users, including consumers, dealers, OEMs, and enterprises, to buy and sell vehicles, real estate, electronics, mobile phones, furniture, and more with ease and efficiency.

