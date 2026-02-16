Volumes jump at Natco Pharma Ltd counter
Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 188.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2026.
Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 188.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 30.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.68% to Rs.903.60. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 22.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.35% to Rs.480.00. Volumes stood at 70716 shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 13.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.88% to Rs.457.95. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Brainbees Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 77.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.49% to Rs.241.50. Volumes stood at 10.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd notched up volume of 456.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.03% to Rs.103.16. Volumes stood at 78.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST