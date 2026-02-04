Carysil consolidated net profit rises 68.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 222.57 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 68.64% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 222.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.222.57203.1218.9514.1840.0527.3530.5318.1521.0812.50

