Oriental Rail Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 291.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 291.24% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.70% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.54.1425.1014.549.407.642.237.191.895.361.37

