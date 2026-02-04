Oriental Rail Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 291.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 115.70% to Rs 54.14 croreNet profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 291.24% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 115.70% to Rs 54.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales54.1425.10 116 OPM %14.549.40 -PBDT7.642.23 243 PBT7.191.89 280 NP5.361.37 291
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST