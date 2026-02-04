Andhra Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 45.88% to Rs 67.39 croreNet Loss of Andhra Petrochemicals reported to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 45.88% to Rs 67.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.39124.53 -46 OPM %-17.48-16.52 -PBDT-8.06-15.87 49 PBT-11.76-19.53 40 NP-10.77-15.15 29
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST