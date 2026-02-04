Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 28.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.72% to Rs 134.53 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 28.67% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.72% to Rs 134.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.53121.5129.9030.5746.8841.9825.8927.3714.4820.30

