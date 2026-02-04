Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.06 100 OPM %33.33-66.67 -PBDT0.04-0.04 LP PBT0.03-0.05 LP NP0.02-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Wealth First Portfolio Managers consolidated net profit declines 87.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST