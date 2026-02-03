Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.79%, NIFTY climbs 2.55%
Nifty Realty index ended up 4.79% at 815.3 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 8.93%, Lodha Developers Ltd added 7.33% and Sobha Ltd rose 5.94%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 10.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 3.27% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 3.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 2.55% to close at 25727.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 2.54% to close at 83739.13 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:55 PM IST