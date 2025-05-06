Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CCL Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Poly Medicure Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd soared 13.92% to Rs 677 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8158 shares in the past one month.

 

Poly Medicure Ltd spiked 6.73% to Rs 2758.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4793 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd surged 6.06% to Rs 1242. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29608 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Coforge shares jump 7% on announcing Q4 results, dividend, stock split

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bk, SBI, Adani Ports weigh on Nifty, Sensex; small, midcaps drag

Supreme Court

SYL canal row: SC directs Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre

exam result, result

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th 2025 topper list: Pragya Jaiswal, Priyal Dwivedi top

TCS

TCS pays 100% quarterly variable allowance to over 70% of employees

Kama Holdings Ltd jumped 5.44% to Rs 2689.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4376 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd gained 4.72% to Rs 698.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34077 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Bank slides as Q4 PAT dips 8% YoY to Rs 585 crore

J&K Bank slides as Q4 PAT dips 8% YoY to Rs 585 crore

Kouzina Food Tech enters into strategic agreement with Swiggy

Kouzina Food Tech enters into strategic agreement with Swiggy

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Sensex slides 252 pts; broader mrkt underperformed; realty shares drop

Sensex slides 252 pts; broader mrkt underperformed; realty shares drop

RBI holds 879.59 metric tones of gold by end-March 2025, says central bank report

RBI holds 879.59 metric tones of gold by end-March 2025, says central bank report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon