NTPC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.35, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.35, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24029.05. The Sensex is at 79117.01, down 0.16%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 4.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41342.35, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 171.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 236.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 383.3, up 1.32% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 101.61% in last one year as compared to a 25.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News