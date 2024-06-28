Indian Bank soars 1.18%, up for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 547.55, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.16% in last one year as compared to a 25.22% gain in NIFTY and a 80.09% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547.55, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24029.05. The Sensex is at 79117.01, down 0.16%. Indian Bank has dropped around 4.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7301.4, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News