Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 31.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 1011.61 croreNet profit of Ceigall India declined 31.99% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 1011.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.96% to Rs 294.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 3436.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3029.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1011.61943.59 7 3436.733029.35 13 OPM %12.6417.41 -15.0817.09 - PBDT114.08146.56 -22 440.25460.34 -4 PBT97.93130.61 -25 384.59405.35 -5 NP74.10108.96 -32 294.02306.14 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content