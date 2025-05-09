R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 40.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.20% to Rs 442.47 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 40.38% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.20% to Rs 442.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales442.47416.64 6 OPM %15.9412.92 -PBDT71.3352.95 35 PBT56.7336.39 56 NP38.5927.49 40
