Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 3099.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 3096.10 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 3099.06% to Rs 170.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 3096.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3365.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 230.27% to Rs 640.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 11316.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12011.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3096.103365.62 -8 11316.7212011.90 -6 OPM %21.359.80 -19.0011.83 - PBDT401.28128.47 212 1038.40552.84 88 PBT314.2538.08 725 692.22174.07 298 NP170.835.34 3099 640.83194.03 230
