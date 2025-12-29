Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India rises as subsidiary secures Rs 1,089-cr Indore-Ujjain road project

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Ceigall India rallied 3.98% to Rs 270.20 after its subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects has received a LoA from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for the construction of the Indore-Ujjain access-controlled four-lane greenfield highway.

The project involves development of a 48.10-km highway, including the Simhastha bypass, at a bid project cost of Rs 1,089 crore. The construction is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of appointment.

Ceigall will undertake construction of the highway infrastructure in line with HAM guidelines, aimed at improving connectivity between Indore and Ujjain, easing traffic congestion and enabling safe, efficient and high-speed travel to key economic and religious centres in Madhya Pradesh.

 

This LOA further strengthens Ceigalls robust order book in the roads and highways segment and underscores its growing footprint in executing large-scale hybrid annuity projects for state road development authorities. The project aligns with Ceigalls long-term strategy of contributing to Indias infrastructure growth through sustainable, efficient and future-ready transportation corridors.

Commenting on the development, Ramneek Sehgal, chairman & MD, Ceigall India, said, The IndoreUjjain Greenfield Highway is a strategically important infrastructure project for Madhya Pradesh. Receiving this LOA from MPRDC reinforces our strong execution capabilities in complex HAM projects and our commitment to building high-quality road infrastructure. We look forward to delivering this project with a focus on safety, durability and timely execution.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ceigall India declined 13.86% to Rs 57.99 crore while net sales rose 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

