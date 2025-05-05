Monday, May 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 88.37% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.92% to Rs 142.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.69% to Rs 63.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 418.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales142.3978.27 82 418.06252.94 65 OPM %18.8015.74 -18.6617.42 - PBDT31.0517.12 81 97.7654.82 78 PBT28.4115.87 79 89.5449.66 80 NP21.8711.61 88 63.2435.00 81

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

