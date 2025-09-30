Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech gains after securing Rs 3-cr soil mapping order from MRSAC

Ceinsys Tech gains after securing Rs 3-cr soil mapping order from MRSAC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Ceinsys Tech rose 1.13% to Rs 1,550 after it has secured order from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) worth Rs 3.17 crore for conducting Detailed Soil Survey & Mapping under the National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP).

The project will cover the Gondia district and parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra.

The contract, classified as a domestic order, has a stipulated execution period of four months, during which Ceinsys Tech will undertake comprehensive soil mapping using remote sensing and GIS (Geographic Information Systems) technologies.

The total contract value stands at Rs 3,17,77,351.50, inclusive of GST.

This initiative is aligned with the broader objectives of the NSMP, which aims to enhance soil health intelligence, support data-driven agricultural planning, and promote sustainable land use management across India.

 

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs; Nifty tests 24,650; PSU Bank index up 1%; Man Ind down 11%

Howard Lutnick

US Commerce secy signals 'significant' H-1B visa changes before 2026

markets

Defence, PSBs, auto, & metal indices outpace Nifty50 in CY25; what's next?

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

7th child dies in MP's Chhindwara from suspected kidney infection in Sept

PM Modi

PM Modi condoles Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death, calls him party's pillar

MRSAC, a nodal agency under the Department of Planning, Government of Maharashtra, specializes in the use of satellite data and geospatial technologies for resource management and developmental planning.

Ceinsys Tech confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and there is no promoter or promoter group interest in MRSAC, ensuring transparency and eliminating any conflict of interest.

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing Enterprise Geospatial & Engineering Services and sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 165.7% to Rs 31.64 crore on 112.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.60 in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies list in MT Group

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies list in MT Group

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

Shares of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers list in B Group

Shares of True Colors debut in MT Group on BSE

Shares of True Colors debut in MT Group on BSE

Shares of Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations list in MT Group

Shares of Bharatrohan Airborne Innovations list in MT Group

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions debut in B Group on BSE

Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions debut in B Group on BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon