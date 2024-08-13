Business Standard
Centerac Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales rise 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore
Net profit of Centerac Technologies reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 540.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.05 540 OPM %93.7520.00 -PBDT0.300 0 PBT0.300 0 NP0.290 0
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

