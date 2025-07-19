Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 36.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 36.03% to Rs 1281.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.06% to Rs 8623.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8367.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income8623.388367.01 3 OPM %60.6353.15 -PBDT1792.94812.09 121 PBT1792.94812.09 121 NP1281.98942.42 36

