Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.12, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 3.03% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.12, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Central Bank of India has lost around 3.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7141.25, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.89 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 9.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nifty above 25,450; auto shares decline

Nifty above 25,450; auto shares decline

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Jindal Mobilitric unveils EV model with range of 165 km

Jindal Mobilitric unveils EV model with range of 165 km

Omaxe jumps after announcing major township expansion in Indore

Omaxe jumps after announcing major township expansion in Indore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon