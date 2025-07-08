Central Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 39.12, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 3.03% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.12, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25475.9. The Sensex is at 83508.5, up 0.08%.Central Bank of India has lost around 3.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7141.25, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.89 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
