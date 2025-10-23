Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wipro Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.5, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.86% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.61% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.5, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 0.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.75, up 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.9, up 2.55% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 9.86% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.61% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Infosys Ltd spurts 4.73%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.02%, up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

