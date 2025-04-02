Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Kesoram Industries Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 April 2025.

Central Bank of India tumbled 10.49% to Rs 37.04 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Kesoram Industries Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 4.07. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79301 shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd crashed 4.46% to Rs 8138.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3236 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd pared 3.98% to Rs 511.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89469 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Electronics Ltd plummeted 3.47% to Rs 282. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

