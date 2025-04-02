Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GPT Infra jumps on bagging order worth Rs 481-cr for railway project

GPT Infra jumps on bagging order worth Rs 481-cr for railway project

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects soared 6.53% to Rs 128.05 after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 481.11 crore from CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata, for construction work.

The order entails the construction of an important bridge, No. 57, over the river Rupnarayan for the down and middle line. The scope includes 2x30.5m OWG, 7x91.4m OWG, and 2x30.5m OWG, along with viaducts on both approaches (11x30.5m composite girder and 15x30.5m composite girder).

Additionally, the project involves the construction of Kolaghat Station on elevated platforms No. 1 and 2 on a diverted alignment along the Howrah-Kharagpur route in the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway. The project will be executed under the engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) mode.

 

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 43.7% to Rs 21.42 crore on 9.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 278.08 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

