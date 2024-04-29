Business Standard
Central Bank of India rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 67.2, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.52% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% jump in NIFTY and a 78.99% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.2, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. Central Bank of India has gained around 6.08% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 5.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7380.05, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.64 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 24.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

