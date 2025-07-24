Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.62, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.62, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.Central Bank of India has lost around 3.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7037.5, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.63 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
