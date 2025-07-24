Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2271.8, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 11.29% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2271.8, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 6.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55710.35, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2281.6, down 0.49% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 44.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
