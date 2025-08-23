Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews global and domestic economic landscape

Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India reviews global and domestic economic landscape

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The 618th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held yesterday in Lucknow under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic landscape, including the geopolitical and financial market developments and associated challenges. The Board reviewed the functioning of select Central Office Departments of the Bank and also of Committees of Central Board and the Ombudsman Scheme. The Board approved the nomination of Indranil Bhattacharyya, Executive Director as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

