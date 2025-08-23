Lumbini Education Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11416.67% to Rs 6.91 croreNet Loss of Lumbini Education Pvt reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11416.67% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.910.06 11417 OPM %16.5033.33 -PBDT-1.75-0.01 -17400 PBT-1.89-0.01 -18800 NP-1.89-0.01 -18800
