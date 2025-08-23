Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 76.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 41.69 croreNet profit of Sudal Industries declined 76.70% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 41.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.6934.43 21 OPM %4.499.18 -PBDT1.302.52 -48 PBT0.722.06 -65 NP0.411.76 -77
