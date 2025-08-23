Oswal Greentech acquires 5% stake in Oswal Agro Mills

Oswal Greentech announced that it has acquired 4.99% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) for a total consideration of Rs 50.91 crore.OAML is primarily engaged in the business of trading/ development of real estate, trading of goods etc. Further, the company also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits. Its turnover was Rs 161.76 crore in FY25.
Oswal Greentech is a promoter of OAML, has acquired 66,99,000 shares of OAML with nominal value of Rs 10 each for Rs 50.91 crore. Prior to this acquisition, it held 66,83,109 equity shares.
The said transaction is expected to strengthen the promoters influence, potentially improve investor perception, and provide greater strategic flexibility and control within the entity.
Oswal Greentech is in the business of real estate activities and investment of surplus funds including inter corporate deposits.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 42.6% to Rs 6.66 crore on 26.3% increase in total income to Rs 27.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip rose 1.53% to end at Rs 42.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content