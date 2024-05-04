Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.98% to Rs 240.78 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.88% to Rs 419.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.33% to Rs 812.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 555.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) rose 104.85% to Rs 129.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.98% to Rs 240.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.240.78124.77812.26555.0961.4254.7560.1257.45176.4287.32583.25384.63168.4081.86556.01365.15129.2663.10419.11275.94